Windsor couple plan to open LGBTQ+ high school in Cummington, where they will be 'acknowledging, celebrating who these kids are'

Thousands of people rallied across the country as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility in support of the rights of transgender people and their resilience amid what many denounced as an increasingly hostile environment. Supporters of converged Friday on statehouses nationwide, in Washington, D.C., and were planned at venues as far away as Mexico City and the Portuguese capital of Lisbon to mark a day of international unity first proclaimed more than a decade ago. The rallies come as Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have pursued hundreds of proposals this year to push back on rights, including banning transgender girls from girls’ sports and restricting gender-affirming care for minors.