WINDSOR — Here’s the problem Windsor officials faced: How to help students in the plucky hilltown who are compelled to work remotely, because of the pandemic, in homes that lack high-speed internet?
The solution rolls out this month: The Town Hall Learning Center.
In coming days, this modest municipal building, already Windsor’s go-to gathering place, will take on a new role as a high-tech study hall, paid for in part by money from the federal government.
“We want it up and running as soon as possible and continue it in the spring,” said Kim Tobin, chairwoman of the town’s Select Board.
To prepare, the town spent $22,445 of its CARES Act funding to create 12 work stations with partitions inside the building. This week, Tobin and her board colleagues, Janet Sadlo and Douglas McNally, fine tuned plans to hire someone to supervise inside the hall when it is being used by students. Officials are considering allowing study for up to 20 hours a week during the school year.
The project is possible only because the Town Hall is among the public buildings already connected to Windsor's new municipal fiber-optic broadband system. Work to bring fiber to homes is ongoing — but as of now, many residences are not yet linked in to the network.
The wooden Town Hall, near the junction of routes 9 and 8A, has served many purposes, including as an "internet cafe" even before broadband arrived. It has also hosted homegrown theatrical productions. The protagonist this year is the coronavirus.
The town wants to hear right away from families interested in allowing young scholars to use the space for school work.
“We can say to our residents that we have gigabit service available,” said McNally, who has led the broadband project. Anyone interested in using the center should call Cindy Efinger at 413-684-3811, Extension 4.
“There could be a kid that says, ‘Get me out of my house!’” Tobin said with a laugh at Monday's board meeting.
While the building will be staffed, the employee recruited for that job is not meant to be a caretaker, officials stress. “It can’t be a drop-off service for parents,” Tobin said. “It’s not a problem if they’re teenagers.”
The federal money is also covering the cost of cleaning supplies and sanitation. With the partitions in place, officials expect to be able to handle 15 to 20 students at a time.