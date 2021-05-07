WINDSOR — Windsor voters face one contest on Monday’s ballot, a four-way race for three seats on the Finance Committee.
Resident Holly Higinbotham is seeking to secure one of those three-year seats, taking it away from an incumbent. The field includes three current members of the panel, Timothy Crane, Michael MacDonald and W. Scott Rogers.
Monday’s voting runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
The ballot is largely made up of incumbents, including an unopposed effort by Janet Sadlo to renew her seat on the Select Board for three years.
Only one town board lacks a needed candidate: a five-year seat on the Planning Board.
For the Cemetery Commission, one household continues to shoulder the work of managing the sale of plots in the town’s five cemeteries — that of Janet and Gary Boody.
Janet Boody, a former town clerk, said she decided to take on the commission’s work to ensure that families she’s known for decades are treated right in difficult times. “That’s one of the reasons that I stay on,” she said. “I wanted to make sure it was done properly.”
When asked by phone about her tenure, she said, “How long? Oh my God,” and called out to her husband for help. They reckon it’s been about 15 years of service.
Both Janet and Gary Boody are up for new three-year terms on the three-member commission.
Windsor will also fill uncontested seats for constable, library trustee, moderator, town clerk and tree warden.
People voting by mail need to have ballots postmarked by Monday. A black mailbox at the town office is also used as a drop box, with ballots due no later than 7 p.m. Monday.