A winter storm watch is up for the Berkshires and surrounding counties to the south and west, effective from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Even though the approaching snowmaker is one of those notoriously fickle coastal systems known as nor’easters, government and private forecasters are confident that anywhere from 3 to 4 inches (in North County) to 9 inches (in South County) will be on the ground by midday Thursday.
With a dome of frigid Canadian air parked over Quebec, funneling increasingly cold temperatures into western New England, it will be an all-snow event, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The heaviest, steadiest snow is due Wednesday night until dawn Thursday, but the storm’s track off Cape Cod means northern sections of Berkshire County should see a moderate accumulation, enough to plow and shovel but nothing extraordinary for mid-December.
Pittsfield and adjoining central Berkshire communities will be hit harder, computer models indicate, with a half-foot or more of snow. South Berkshire will be digging out of at least 9 inches, if the forecast pans out.
Gusty winds up to 30 mph may cause blowing and drifting snow, and temperatures at night on Wednesday are expected to drop to around 10 degrees, making the snow relatively dry, fluffy and powdery. That’s ideal for ski areas and winter sports enthusiasts impatiently awaiting the season’s first serious snowfall. It’s also easier to shovel.
However, forecasters warn that travel could be very difficult, especially during the Thursday morning commute as snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour at times.
For any school districts planning to close their buildings because of foul weather, Greylock Snow Day proprietor Blair Dils of Mount Greylock Regional High sees a 60 percent chance of a “snow day.”
“Because there likely will be a strong cutoff line — where the cold air blocks the northward moving moisture — we could easily see a situation where Sheffield, Otis and Sandisfield see 10 inches and North Adams, Clarksburg, and Williamstown only get only 3 inches,” he posted on Monday night. “Pittsfield would split the middle.”
There’s general agreement among forecasters that areas to our south and east will bear the brunt of the storm, including the Boston and New York metro areas, where a foot or more of snow is expected from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Travelers, beware!