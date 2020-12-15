A powerful nor’easter is likely to dump a foot or more of snow on the Berkshires, where the National Weather Service has hoisted a strongly worded winter storm warning, effective from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 10 to 18 inches in some areas, according to the warning issued Tuesday afternoon, Winds gusting as high as 35 mph are expected to cause blowing and drifting.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the warning stated, with hazardous conditions impacting the Thursday morning commute.
The highest snowfall amounts are expected south and east of Pittsfield, with lower amounts in North County, depending on the final track of the storm.
The warning covers Western Massachusetts, northwest Connecticut, and Greene, Ulster, Dutchess and Columbia Counties in eastern New York. Areas north and west of the warning zone are under a winter storm watch, with lowert amounts of snow and less fierce winds expected.
Because of intensely cold temperatures, the snow will be dry and fluffy. Snowfall rates could approach 2 inches per hour at times Wednesday night.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the government forecasters cautioned.
The snow is expected to break out over western New England by nightfall on Wednesday after delivering a powerful punch to the New York metro region, according to the government’s Weather Prediction Center outside Washington, D.C. Strengthening northeast winds and intense hourly snowfall rates could cripple transportation in New York’s northern and western suburbs.
By Wednesday night, as the storm approaches peak strength, as much as 2 feet of snow is possible over south-central Pennsylvania, and a foot of accumulation in central and eastern Massachusetts.
AccuWeather forecasters expect the major nor’easter to unload the biggest snowstorm in years across much of the Northeast, south and east of the Berkshires. Near-blizzard conditions are anticipated for parts of the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
“But, one factor will keep the storm from becoming a full-on ‘snowmaggedon.’ and that will be its forward speed,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. “It’ll be a fast-moving storm, which will keep overall snow totals down. Even still, at the storm’s peak, snow is expected to come down at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.
New York City and Boston can anticipate 6 to 12 inches of snow.
Forecasters are warning that the storm will hit hard and fast in much of the Northeast, with major disruptions to travel and even travel shutdowns, as well as shipping delays, school closings and power failures. Some areas may not only pick up the heaviest snowfall in several years, but this snow could also rival December snowfall records.
Snowfall of this magnitude will shut down travel and lead to major delays of shipments at a time when a critical distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has begun.