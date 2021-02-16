A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Berkshires until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., said in a weather alert Tuesday morning that communities around the county could see ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch.
Commuters should expect hazardous road conditions, and isolated power outages and tree damage may occur due to the icing. The precipitation will transition to rain later Tuesday morning.
Much of the Berkshires appears to have escaped serious problems related to ice.
One motorist whose car rolled over in Lenox did not suffer any injuries, according to scanner reports.
Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said there haven't been any accidents nor power outages.
"Fingers crossed," he said.
And Richmond and West Stockbridge Fire Chief Steven Traver said all was quiet in both towns.
In Pittsfield, 39 Eversource customers lost power at around 7:30 a.m., and are set to be restored by around 9:30 a.m.
Cancelations, delays
The North Adams Public Schools meal distribution sites will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. The sties will be reopen Wednesday.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires will open at 9 a.m. instead of the normal 7:30 start for the club.