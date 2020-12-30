Following a light mix of snow, sleet and rain showers expected to end early Thursday morning, a more potent wintry storm is shaping up for the Berkshires early this weekend.
Snow is expected to break out late Friday evening, followed by a period of sleet and freezing rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Temperatures are expected to hover just below freezing, making roads treacherous.
“A cocktail of wintry precipitation is on the way, including sleet, freezing rain and snow,” the government forecasters pointed out.
A moderate accumulation of snow and sleet is possible, especially north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, along with a coating of ice from the freezing rain. Winter weather advisories are expected to be issued.
On Saturday morning, freezing rain, described as “a tricky weather hazard,” should switch to rain by midday as temperatures rise to near 40.
Another weather system is on the horizon for late Sunday, with snow showers likely during the night, ending before the Monday morning return to school and to workplaces.