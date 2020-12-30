Motorists are likely to encounter slippery roads Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and again on Friday night as a lineup of winter weather systems graze the Berkshires while temperatures hover at or just above the freezing mark.
A winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday cites a mix of snow and sleet of less than inch, but coated with a light glaze of ice, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
For New Year’s Eve, dry and slightly above normal temperatures are predicted. But after dark on Friday, another mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely before a changeover to rain after sunrise on Saturday as temperatures warm into the 40s, well above normal for the start of January.
Light wintry mix this afternoon through tonight. Winter Weather Advisory for light glaze of ice southern Adirondacks, Mohawk & Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Berkshires & northern Litchfield Hills. Snow generally light (a coating to < 1"), with 2-4" southwest Adirondacks. pic.twitter.com/zvLVqOVfWu— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) December 30, 2020
Another storm is on the horizon for late Sunday, the government forecasters pointed out, but it’s too soon to be sure how much snow or rain may develop from a potential coastal system.
Current predictions indicate only an inch or two of snow is possible, but hazardous road conditions could affect the return to school and workplaces on Monday morning.