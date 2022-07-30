With elections coming up, here's how to register and vote

For anyone who may be unclear about deadlines around voting this fall, here is everything you need to know according to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin’s website:
Voter registration
The last day to register to vote or update party affiliation for the Sept. 6 State Primaries is Saturday, Aug. 27.
You may submit an application to register or pre-register to vote in Massachusetts if you are a citizen of the United States, and if you are at least 16 years old, and you are not currently incarcerated by reason of a felony conviction. If you meet the above requirements, you may apply online, by mail, or in-person.
If you are a U.S. citizen applying for or renewing a driver's license or state ID at the RMV, or applying for health insurance through MassHealth or the Commonwealth Health Connector, you will be automatically registered to vote, unless you opt out of registering.
Certain voters must submit a copy of their identification with their voter registration or present it at their polling place on Election Day.
Voting by mail
Massachusetts voters can vote early by mail in all elections, with no excuse required. To request your vote-by-mail ballot, submit a signed application to your local election office.
In 2022, vote-by-mail applications are mailed in July and September to every voter who hasn’t already requested a mail-in ballot for the fall elections. These applications will be pre-addressed to your local election office and postage pre-paid.
Vote-by-mail applications can also be downloaded or printed from this website.
Any written request with your signature is an acceptable application. You can simply write a signed letter to your local election office to apply for your ballot.
Applications can be submitted by mail, email, or fax.
If you’re applying for a primary ballot, and you aren’t registered in a party, you must indicate which party’s ballot you want to receive. If you don’t provide a party on your application, you will not receive a primary ballot.
Any mail-in ballot must be requested in writing at least 5 business days before Election Day.
Your application can only be accepted if it has reached your local election office by the deadline.
For the Sept. 6 state primaries an application must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Aug. 29. For the Nov. 8 state election, your application must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 1. Apply as early as possible, especially if your ballot will need to be mailed out of town. The U.S. Postal Service recommends allowing up to seven days for mail delivery. To ensure you receive your ballot with enough time to mail it back, you should apply 2-3 weeks before Election Day.
There are several options for returning your ballot by mailing it back using the envelope provided; or hand-delivering your ballot to your local election office; or dropping your ballot off at an early voting location during early voting hours; or using a ballot drop box provided by your city or town.
Mail-in ballots cannot be dropped off at a polling place on Election Day.
For the Sept. 6 state primaries, your ballot must reach your local election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. Ballots that arrive after that time — even if they are postmarked on or before Election Day — will not be counted.
For the Nov. 8 state election, ballots returned in person or by drop box must be delivered by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots returned by mail from inside the United States must reach your local election office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 in order to be counted. Mailed ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day can only be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day.
You can still vote in person if you’ve applied to vote by mail. You can vote at an early voting location or your polling place on Election Day.
You can’t vote in person if your mail-in ballot has been accepted by your local election office. You can’t take your ballot back or vote again.
If your ballot hasn’t been accepted by Election Day, you may vote in person at your polling place. If your ballot arrives at your local election office after you’ve voted, the mail-in ballot will be rejected.
Absentee ballot
To qualify for an absentee ballot, you must be away from your city/town on Election Day; or have a disability that keeps you from voting at your polling place; or have a religious belief that prevents you from voting at your polling place on Election Day.
Absentee voters use the same ballots as early voters and have the same deadlines for returning their ballots.
There are some times that an absentee ballot application is needed. You should fill out an absentee ballot application if you are a U.S. citizen residing overseas; or you are on active military duty; or you are currently incarcerated for a reason other than a felony conviction; or you are requesting an emergency absentee ballot due to hospitalization.
If you are a U.S citizen residing out of the country or on active military duty, you may use the Federal Post Card Application or the Massachusetts Absentee Ballot Application to request your ballot.
Where to vote
Every precinct in Massachusetts is assigned a specific polling place. When you register to vote, you should receive an acknowledgement notice from your local election official informing you of your polling place. If you are casting your ballot in person, you must do so at the polling place assigned to your precinct. In towns, polling places are designated by the selectmen; in cities, polling places are designated by the city council. You may find your polling place here.
In all state elections and primaries, polling places must be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., though towns are allowed to open as early as 5:45 a.m. Voters who are in line when polls are closed at 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote.
Check-in
When you enter your polling place, you must get in line to check-in. When you approach the check-in table, you will be asked to state your address and then your name. If you are an unenrolled (commonly referred to as independent) voter or a member of a political designation and you are voting in a primary, you will also be asked which party's ballot you wish to choose.
Mark your ballot
After a poll worker has checked you in, you will be handed your ballot. If you are voting on a ballot which will be inserted into an optical scan machine, you will also be handed a secrecy sleeve with which to cover your marked ballot. You may proceed to an available voting booth where you may mark your ballot in private.
Check-out
When you have finished marking your ballot, you must proceed to the check-out table, where you will once again be asked for your address and then your name. Again, if you are and unenrolled (commonly referred to as independent) voter or a member of a political designation and you are voting in a primary, you will be asked to inform the poll worker of the ballot that you chose.
Cast your ballot
Once you have checked out, you may proceed to the ballot box, where you will insert your ballot. Most cities and towns in Massachusetts use optical scan ballots, which means that you will likely be inserting your paper ballot into a machine which will tally your ballot. A poll worker will be stationed near the ballot box to instruct you on how to cast your ballot.
Showing identification
You may be asked to show identification at the check-in table if you are voting for the first time in Massachusetts in a federal election; you are an inactive voter; you are casting a provisional or challenged ballot; or the poll worker has a reasonable suspicion that leads them to request identification.
If your name does not appear on the list of voters and your registration cannot be verified, you have the right to cast a provisional ballot.
If you feel that your right to vote has been violated in any way, call the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Elections Division at 1-800-462-VOTE (8683).