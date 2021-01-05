BIGSEND runoff

As Georgia voters cast ballots for runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate, several Berkshire County Democrats are continuing to try and reach those voters.

While the Berkshire Democratic Brigades previously sent about 60,000 postcards to Georgia voters, acting Chairwoman Megan Whilden said, members still are text-banking and phone-banking. Whilden said she has sent several thousand text messages to possible voters, many of whom already voted early.

The runoffs already have set records for turnout, Bloomberg reported Tuesday morning.

An organizer with Greylock Together, a Berkshires-based Indivisible group, said Tuesday in a Facebook group that although the collective effort had reached almost all likely voters, “a handful of folks” could decide the elections.

Control of the Senate could have strong implications for the ability of President-elect Joe Biden to pursue his legislative priorities, including possible future aid packages, observers say.

If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ostroff defeat incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, Democrats will control the Senate. Should one or both of Loeffler and Perdue win, Republicans would maintain their Senate majority.

Some get-out-the-vote efforts nationally have turned to unlikely places, such as Tinder and Instagram messages, to encourage voters to turn out.

The Democratic Party of Georgia, Warnock’s campaign and Ostroff’s campaign will continue to hold phone-banking through Tuesday afternoon.

Even after Tuesday, volunteers can participate in “ballot curing” by helping to reach voters who might need to correct ballots with errors so that they are counted.

