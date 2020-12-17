PITTSFIELD — If the project sticks to schedule, the city will have its very own pooch park in a matter of months, a parks official said.
“We're really really excited that it’s moving forward and it’s getting closer to the construction phase,” said Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator for the city.
Seven contractors submitted bids for the Pittsfield Dog Park project, for which the city send out requests for proposals last month. Bidding closed Dec. 11, and Manship said those applications were being reviewed, with hopes that the winning contractor will complete construction by spring.
Over one year ago, the city received a grant from the Stanton Foundation to fund dog park design plans, which were drawn up by the Northampton firm Berkshire Design Group, for the 2-acre parcel at Burbank Park.
The park will have 25 parking spaces and feature two areas, each enclosed by 5-foot-tall fences — one for small dogs and one for larger dogs — where, Manship said, dogs will be free to roam and socialize off leashes.
“It’s a chance for the owners to socialize and interact as well,” she said.
The foundation agreed to fund 90 percent of the $187,000 the project, Manship said, and the city is on the hook for the rest.