Nearly 60 percent of Mount Washington voters cast ballots Tuesday, choosing write-in candidates to fill open Select Board and town clerk positions.

MOUNT WASHINGTON — Voters chose write-in candidates Eric Mendelsohn and Linda Beckwith for open Select Board and town clerk positions, respectively, in the town election Tuesday.

Of 134 registered voters, 78 cast ballots, for a 58.2 percent turnout rate.

Beckwith received 62 votes for a three-year term as town clerk, and Mendelsohn received 52 votes for a three-year term on the Select Board.

No seats on the ballot were contested. Voters reelected:

• School Committee member and Treasurer Lesliann Furcht (three-year term and one-year term);

• Assessor Jeb Rong (three-year term);

• Library Trustee Margaret Whitbeck (three-year term);

• Constable David O. Whitbeck (one-year term);

• Planning Board member William “Bill” Short (one-year term);

• Moderator Morgan Bulkeley (one-year term);

• Tax Collector Dorothy Bonbrake (three-year term).

Danny Jin, a Report for America corps member, is The Eagle's Statehouse news reporter.

