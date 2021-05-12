MOUNT WASHINGTON — Voters chose write-in candidates Eric Mendelsohn and Linda Beckwith for open Select Board and town clerk positions, respectively, in the town election Tuesday.
Of 134 registered voters, 78 cast ballots, for a 58.2 percent turnout rate.
Beckwith received 62 votes for a three-year term as town clerk, and Mendelsohn received 52 votes for a three-year term on the Select Board.
No seats on the ballot were contested. Voters reelected:
• School Committee member and Treasurer Lesliann Furcht (three-year term and one-year term);
• Assessor Jeb Rong (three-year term);
• Library Trustee Margaret Whitbeck (three-year term);
• Constable David O. Whitbeck (one-year term);
• Planning Board member William “Bill” Short (one-year term);
• Moderator Morgan Bulkeley (one-year term);
• Tax Collector Dorothy Bonbrake (three-year term).