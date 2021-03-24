The Vermont-based nonprofit Vermont Family Network’s Puppets in Education program partnered with Bedard Brothers Chevrolet to support a day of virtual puppet presentations centered on “Kindness” at Lanesborough Elementary School March 10.
The interactive program uses life-size puppets to help children talk about important issues including bullying, abuse, cultural diversity, mental health, disability awareness, anxiety, drug use and other topics.
At Lanesborough Elementary, the puppets and adult teacher helped the children talk about mean behaviors they have experienced or witnessed: “Another classmate came over and kicked me” and “Once I got bullied at day care at recess by saying bad words to me.”
The children were given nine kindness tips that they can use when experiencing such behaviors in person and online. They brainstormed about adults they can talk to and how to be a caring upstander for others in need. The presentations finished with sharing times of kindness during the pandemic.