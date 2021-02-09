PITTSFIELD — With the hope of restarting sit-down meals next month, the Salvation Army has put a call out to the community seeking volunteers to help make it happen.
“With the vaccine rolling out and our numbers dropping — thankfully, praise the Lord they’re dropping — we think we could probably start making strides towards coming back,” Pittsfield Corps Officer Captain Justin Barter said Tuesday.
Since the pandemic hit last spring, the Salvation Army has been offering grab-and-go meals from 298 West St. Meanwhile, demand for food pantry staples, like bread, meat and nonperishables, has surged.
“There’s just so much more need, as much as a temporary boost in food stamps or unemployment helps, there’s still a gap, and people need help,” he said.
But Barter said that charity’s goal is to restart sit-down bunches and Sunday dinner inside the gym at its West Street outpost as early as March 1 — which would be a first step toward ramping the community center back up to pre-pandemic operations.
“We want to make sure that folks are well fed, well cared for and that they know that they’re loved when they enter this place,” said Barter.
Barter said the Salvation Army has a couple of volunteers signed up to help with the planned meal service next month, but the organization needs several more people to help with meal preparation, service and sanitization.
The corps serves brunch Monday through Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday dinner from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
To inquire about volunteering at the Salvation Army, call 413-442-0624.