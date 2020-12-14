LEE — With the developer promising more parking, if needed, the Lee Planning Board unanimously has backed a revised plan for redeveloping the Eagle Mill with more housing and less commercial space than originally planned.
By a 5-0 vote Monday night, the town planners, despite lingering concerns over adequate parking, felt confident that principal developer Jeffrey Cohen would increase the number of spaces if the demand warrants it. The decision did not include any conditions for the developer to meet regarding the parking.
"They don't want a parking disaster. I really feel they would do something about it," said Planning Board member Buck Donovan.
Cohen doesn't want a parking nightmare either.
"We have enough, it won't be overflowing; if it is [a problem], we'll develop parking across the street," he told the board.
The planners voted on a revised special permit first approved two years ago and a site plan that calls for 50 percent more housing units and the elimination of the Faneuil Hall-style marketplace from the estimated $60 million to $70 million proposal.
The marketplace was erased from the project two months ago, in favor of more housing, prompting the developer to include 174 on-site parking spaces — nearly half as many as first discussed. A secondary parking lot was being planned for property across West Center Street to accommodate the marketplace crowds. Cohen hopes to develop the parcels he purchased on the south side into a mixed use of housing and commercial space, contingent on the economy rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.
The board had at previous meetings, and it continued to express Monday, concerns that the development would need more parking; the development team says the revised plan meets the zoning parking requirement for this type of project.
"I don't think one parking space per [housing] unit is enough. I'm rooting for the parking to be adequate; I think it will not," said board Chairman Matt Carlino.
Peter Bluhm had been significantly vocal about adequate parking, but after hearing the development team support the 174 spaces, he had more confidence in the proposal.
"I'm glad something is happening at the Eagle Mill," he said.
If the lack of parking becomes a problem, the developer will address the issue.
"We would not hide behind an approved project. If we had a concern, we wouldn't be participating," said Elton Ogden, executive director of Berkshire Housing Development Corp., which will develop the 122 apartment units, while its Berkshire Housing Services division will mange the dwellings.
Though a hotel had been talked about across from the mill site, it wasn't part of the original proposal submitted and approved by town planners in October 2018.
Several town officials and residents have been disappointed at the commercial aspect being cut back, but the current economic climate dictated a change in plans, Cohen said.
Cohen said the pandemic forced him and the development team to rethink how much commercial space would be profitable. He told the board two weeks ago, and again Monday, that potential tenants for the marketplace had pulled out because of the beating COVID-19 has inflicted on the nation's economy.
Cohen and his development team submitted a revised site plan for a maximum of 122 affordable and market-rate apartments, up from 80 units, at the mill, which closed in 2008. The revision also includes an additional six condominiums along the Housatonic River.
The revision eliminates the marketplace component of the plan, instead converting the historic mill building into housing. The Union Mill adjacent to the Eagle Mill also remains all housing, with the redevelopment still showing a new apartment building planned for the east side of the property.
Phase 1 includes the Eagle and Union mills and the renovation of the 160-year-old machine shop that will be leased to The Marketplace, which has cafes in Sheffield and Great Barrington and operates a catering business.
Phase 2 calls for leveling the 1960s-style section of the factory on the east side of the property and erecting the new apartment building.
The final aspect of the project is a new, mixed-use building fronting the machine shop with commercial space on the first floor and approximately 24 apartments on the upper floor. Cohen says that commercial space could be a future marketplace, if one becomes financially viable.
Cohen and his development team say they need Planning Board approval by Jan. 1 if they are to break ground in the second half of 2021. The developer has several financial deadlines to meet going into next year to secure funding for the project.