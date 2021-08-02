After a summer of silence, the Berkshires' overnight summer camps once again are filled with the sounds of happy children.
Last summer, overnight camps across the state were shuttered by the commonwealth's COVID-19 protocols.
But, last year's mandate didn't deter local camp directors and medical professionals from planning for 2021. The majority of the 11 overnight camps in the Berkshires successfully opened this summer, using new health and safety protocols.
“The minute we closed last year, we started working on opening this year,” said Debby Shriber, director of Union for Reform Judaism Crane Lake Camp. “The URJ is very blessed. We have five doctors working with our whole camping system for the entire year developing medical protocols, helping us make policy decisions and making sure that we would be as safe as possible.”
The Crane Lake directors decided that they would require all staff to be vaccinated at least two weeks before arriving at camp, and after the vaccine was made available to children older than 12, they strongly encouraged all campers older than 12 to get vaccinated. Parents of campers were incredibly responsive — about 98 percent of campers older than 12 are vaccinated.
But, about half the campers at Crane Lake are younger than 12 and are not yet able to be vaccinated, so, camp protocols are slightly stricter than at institutions where all students are old enough to be vaccinated.
Rapid tests and pods
Before any staff or campers arrived at Crane Lake, they had to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours earlier. After arriving at the camp, a BinaxNOW rapid test immediately was administered. While awaiting initial COVID test results, and then two more required negative test results on days three and six, all campers and staff stayed “podded.”
Each cabin is considered a pod. Campers and staff don’t have to wear a mask when with their pod mates, but when they are inside with another pod or outside near another pod, they have to mask.
“We are doing what we call bubbling within the bubble,” Shriber said of Crane Lake, which colloquially is called “the bubble” by campers and staff.
Like Crane Lake, the four camps run by Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA all have reopened for the summer, including its two overnight camps, Camp Becket for boys and Chimney Corners Camp for girls.
“There is a unique ability for resident camps that have strong medical services to be able to operate effectively amidst the pandemic,” said Matt Scholl, executive director of Becket Day Camp and the Berkshire Outdoor Center. “We have lots of things in place, including on-site testing capabilities, and so far this summer, we have been COVID-free with a camp full of fun children.”
For the two overnight camps run by Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA, campers and staff were given health screenings and COVID tests upon arrival, and most programming is taking place outdoors.
Positive test measures
What happens if a camper tests positive for COVID-19? It depends on the camp.
At Crane Lake, a positive test result will send a camper home until the recovery period is over. Becket-Chimney Corners camps plan to quarantine and isolate COVID-positive campers on campus.
“Camps in the state of Massachusetts are permitted to allow for isolation and quarantine to occur at camp,” Scholl said. “We have not had to do that yet, and we hope that we won’t need to, but we’re certainly prepared to handle a positive case if we need to.”
Camp Becket and Chimney Corners Camp implemented a new opening day protocol this summer — staggered arrivals. Staggering arrival times for campers helped cut down on the number of people arriving at the same time and helped opening day operate smoothly. Scholl even said he hopes to implement staggered arrivals in future summers.
No visitors allowed
In past summers, parents would be able to visit their children at Crane Lake during designated visiting days between sessions. At the Becket-Chimney Corners overnight camps, parents would take their children home between sessions if they planned to come back for another two-week session. This summer, all these camps have instituted a no-visitor policy.
Crane Lake also has new protocols that will last throughout the summer. For example, campers now dine in shifts, instead of all together, staff cannot leave the campus on their days off, and events that include all campers and staff will be held outdoors, instead of indoors.
So far, Shriber said, Crane Lake campers and staff have been very receptive to the changes and are abiding by the new protocols.
“People are so grateful to be back at camp,” Shriber said. “When we closed last year, people said we would do anything to be back in the bubble, and they’re living true to that statement.”
After a year during which kids spent a lot of time indoors looking at a computer screen, Shriber said, it is more important than ever to give campers the opportunity to interact with each other in person and outdoors.
“I think people have been so attached to their electronics and unable to be in any sort of group setting with any sort of normalcy, and camp does allow that normalcy,” Shriber said. “Giving that back to the kids is worth every moment of hard work we had to do to get here.”
Scholl said that reopening camps this summer is incredibly beneficial for campers, especially young children who still are learning about the importance of friendship and working together.
“If there were a year that camp was ever important, it certainly is this one,” Scholl said. “We have the opportunity this year to bring a sense of health and social interaction coming out of the pandemic that’s so important to the overall development of kids.”
Scholl also acts as president of the Massachusetts Camping Association and spent the past year advocating for summer camps to be able to reopen.
“I think that the biggest piece of this was to make sure that camps were part of the conversation at the state level,” he said. “We needed to bring data to the table about how camps could effectively operate.”
According to Scholl, the state was responsive in trying to work with the Massachusetts Camping Association to reopen camps and in providing money to help summer camps that were struggling.
Crane Lake’s closure and subsequent reopening, Shriber said, have given her a new gratitude for the camp and its community.
“Sometimes when you have something that you’ve had for a long time, you tend to take it for granted,” she said. “And we want to make sure we never take it for granted again.”