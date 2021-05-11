With children ages 12 to 15 poised to become eligible for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, local coordinators have asked families to register for vaccine clinics scheduled for later in the week.
Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association, said that local providers have to wait for guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state before they can begin to administer the Pfizer vaccine to the new group.
“I would suggest not signing up for a clinic before Friday,” she said. “Thursday is possible, but not clear.”
The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative has scheduled clinics for Thursday in North Adams and Pittsfield, and for Saturday in Pittsfield and Great Barrington. Pfizer will be available at all the clinics. Parents can visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org for more details and instructions for registering.
Coordinators have "plenty of vaccine" and continue to offer walk-in clinics, Kittross said.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15. The Pfizer-manufactured drug is the only COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization for use in people younger than 18.
A CDC advisory committee is expected to meet Wednesday and give final approval.
Kids require the same two-dose regimen as adults, with three weeks in between, and identical dosage. Clinical research found that children in that age group had similar side effects to adults, including pain at the injection site, fatigue, headaches, chills, muscle pain and fever.
“I would like parents to know this is great news,” Kittross said. “The studies have shown it is safe in this age group, and vaccinating our kids will help get us back to normal more quickly.”
Several thousand more people will be able to get vaccinated in the Berkshires after the expanded authorization, bringing the number of eligible recipients to about 90 percent of the county’s population, according to Census estimates.