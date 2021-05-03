The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative has opened three walk-in vaccination clinics this week, one at each of the county's large-scale public administration sites.
The Great Barrington clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by vaccinations from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Pittsfield and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday in North Adams.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at all three clinics. Find more details at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
The announcement comes as the state has seen a dip in demand for vaccines. Gov. Charlie Baker has said that the state expects to hit its vaccination goals by early June and that efforts will pivot to persuading all eligible residents to get their shots.
Collaborative organizers said they expected that the new walk-in offerings will help people frustrated by the appointment booking system.
"Although the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine had been constrained for the past few months due to limits on availability from the federal government, the flow of vaccine has recently improved, and the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative expects to have a plentiful supply going forward," the collaborative wrote in an announcement.
The state has also urged people to try to continue to book scheduled appointments, now that availability has expanded significantly, with open appointments across the commonwealth.
"This is obviously a welcome change from a few months ago when demand was exceedingly high and supply was not," Baker said. "If you're someone who's waiting to book your appointment when it's easier to schedule one, this would be a really good time to sign up and get your shot."
Scheduled appointments at all three Berkshire County sites can be found at maimmunizations.org. Participating pharmacies can be found through the state as mass.gov/covidvaccinemap.