TYRINGHAM — A woman escaped unharmed from a sinking car after driving it into Goose Pond late Saturday night.
Around 11:45 p.m., the Tyringham and Lee fire departments and first responders, along with state police were called to the boat ramp of Goose Pond. There, they found the unidentified driver on shore after she got out of the vehicle she drove into the body of water, according to Tyringham Fire Chief Charles Slater.
"It was very dark, rainy and she seemed unfamiliar with the area, taking a wrong turn while trying to follow her GPS," Slater said. "She was lucky."
The driver was not hurt, however, emergency medical personnel wrapped her in a blanket to dry off and get warm.
R.W's Inc. of Lee, with help from firefighters, managed to hook up a couple of cables to the car that had floated about 40-50 feet from shore, the chief said, and tow it to shore.
The car was placed on a flatbed truck and hauled away.