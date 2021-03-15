PITTSFIELD — A working group convened last year has developed recommendations for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the city and in its school district, a statement Monday from the mayor’s office said.
The recommendations will be shared with the public during two Zoom sessions scheduled for noon and 6 p.m. March 25.
In October, Mayor Linda Tyer chose six people for the working group: Michael Taylor, the city’s human resources director; Alisa Costa, the former initiative director of Working Cities; Shirley Edgerton, cultural proficiency coach at Pittsfield Public Schools; Eleanore Velez, coordinator of Berkshire Community College’s Multicultural Center; Auric Enchill of Elegant Stitches; and historian Frances Jones-Sneed.
The group spoke with members of the community and researched practices in other communities to develop its recommendations for employee recruitment, career development, cultural competency training, advocacy, education and more, according to the statement.
“We have now developed a set of recommendations that we would like community members to see and respond to,” Taylor said. “Feedback is extremely important as we work together toward creating a more welcoming and inclusive Pittsfield.”
To register for the noon session, visit tinyurl.com/ynupsjj2; to register for the 6 p.m. session, visit tinyurl.com/3kwdar4n. For information, call 413-499-9340 or email pittsfielddei@cityofpittsfield.org.