Worried about health hazards in your house?
The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts will launch a comprehensive series on health and housing, so building managers, community health workers and the public can learn how to keep their houses healthy.
Through the series, participants will learn how to identify key health issues and reduce moisture, dust allergens, pests, contaminants and sources of common home injuries.
David Turcotte, professor and Director of the New England Healthy Homes Training Center, will lead the sessions. In his research, Turcotte has worked with the U.S. Department of House and Urban Development to study environmental hazards and interventions in homes.
The hourlong workshops kick off at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Register for one or more at bit.ly/3riyKhB.