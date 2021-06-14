PERU — Though his name was not on the ballot, a former Select Board member succeeded in claiming a three-year seat on the panel.
Douglas A. Haskins' write-in campaign brought 85 votes, enough to lift his candidacy over that of incumbent Edward F. Munch Jr. in Saturday voting. Munch tallied 67 votes.
Haskins' return to the board expands his town service in Peru. He also sits on the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals. He was mostly recently a member of the Select Board until June 2014, when a term ended and he did not seek reelection.
Another write-in candidate, Kimberly Wetherell, secured a new five-year term on the Planning Board, on which she already served. She had been unable to get nomination papers filed in time to appear on the ballot, according to Town Clerk Kim Leach.
Leach won an uncontested race for a three-year term as town clerk and also won a one-year term on the Finance Committee, filling a seat open after a member of the panel stepped down.
Voters elected Peggy L. White to a three-year seat on the Board of Health and also as a town constable for two years. Samuel P. Haupt secured a three-year term on the Finance Committee, for which he was not opposed.