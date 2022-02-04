Yo-Yo Ma serenades Berkshire Health Systems staff in a virtual concert

Berkshire Health Systems staff were treated with a virtual concert of thanks by Yo-Yo Ma.

"My deepest, deepest gratitude from all of us that are watching you and hearing what you’re doing and your amazing, amazing humanity towards others. Thank you," said Ma, world-renowned cellist and part-time Berkshire County resident, in the video.

During the concert last week, Ma spoke to the many challenges health care workers have faced throughout the pandemic and expressed gratitude for their perseverance and compassion.

In an abbreviated version of the video, shared by Berkshire Health Systems, medical staff can be seen watching the concert in a breakroom.

This is not the first time Ma has serenaded Berkshire County medical staff and volunteers during the pandemic. In March 2021 after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Berkshire Community College field house, Ma turned the 15-minute observation waiting area into symphony hall. Ma passed his 15 minutes in observation by playing his cello for a surprised and applauding audience.