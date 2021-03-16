LEE — David Carlino and his schoolmates soon will arrive at Lee Elementary School via 23 Chief Roosa Way.
The Select Board unanimously has agreed to fulfill the 11-year-old's request to name the driveway leading to the prekindergarten through Grade 6 building after retired Lee Police Chief Jeff Roosa. The 23 represents Roosa's badge number.
The new sign will be dedicated during a brief ceremony at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Roosa and his family have been invited.
Last month, Carlino asked the board to honor Roosa — his friend and a friend of the Lee Public Schools. Roosa always took time to visit the school, read to the children and talk with the youngsters, especially if they were having a bad day, Carlino noted.
The former chief, who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — it commonly is referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease — retired in mid-January. His law enforcement career spanned 24 years as a police officer in Sheffield and Lee, the last seven as Lee's chief.