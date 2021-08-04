LENOX — A local couple and a Pittsfield city official were honored by the Berkshire United Way on Tuesday night for their annual contributions to the nonprofit agency.
Amy and Carlo Zaffanella received the Ruth P. and Nicholas Boraski Leaders in Philanthropy Award while Peter Marchetti received the J. Edward Dery Award. The reception was held at The Mount.
Carlo Zaffanella is the vice president and general manager of maritime and strategic systems at General Dynamics. Marchetti is senior vice president of retail banking operations at the Pittsfield Co-op Bank, and also serves as president of the Pittsfield City Council.
The Boraski Award honors an individual, couple or group who have demonstrated by personal example, as well as financial commitment, their dedication to improving the quality of life for everyone in our community regardless of their means.
“We aren’t special, we’re doing what I think anybody in our station of life would do," Carlo Zaffanella said of himself and his wife. "Folks like us need to be the people who are committed the most to helping others.”
First presented in 1997, the Dery Award is presented to an individual, foundation or organization to honor extraordinary commitment to improving the quality of life for all in Berkshire County.
“Community service for me is a vital part of my life,” Marchetti said. “Change does not happen by itself and it does not happen by one person. It really takes a community to make change happen.”
The reception also included a performance by Kids4Harmony, accompanied by their teacher and introduced by Sarah Cook, chief executive officer of 18 Degrees, which offers the program. Other speakers included Brenna Brickle, assistant market crew leader and HIP coordinator for Roots Rising, and the Rev. Samuel J. Smith, vice chair of the Berkshire United Way's board of directors.