Fire at Zinky's Pub draws early morning response from Dalton fire crew

Dalton Fire responds to kitchen fire at Zinky's Pub

A fire caused by a malfunctioning pellet stove at Zinky's Pub drew a response from the Dalton Fire Department early Thursday morning.

DALTON — A fire linked to a faulty pellet stove at Zinky’s Pub in Dalton drew a response from the town’s fire department early Thursday morning, after a fire alarm system sounded.

Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier said a call came in around 5:15 a.m. from a bystander, then was followed by an alert from an automatic fire alarm system in the restaurant, at 51 Daly Ave. Firefighters responded to the blaze, which was not visible from outside.

Peltier said the fire was caused by a malfunctioning pellet stove and did not cause structural damage to the building. He estimated the kitchen sustained about $3,000 to $5,000 of damage. First responders had the fire extinguished and the building ventilated within an hour.

The owners of the restaurant hired a cleaning crew and were open for business Thursday. There were no injuries as a result. Peltier noted the effectiveness of fire alarm systems in homes and commercial settings.

“That fire alarm saved their business,” Peltier said.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

