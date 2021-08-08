PITTSFIELD — This week, the School Committee will chose the second-in-command for Pittsfield Public Schools.
The district has been searching for a new deputy superintendent since Joseph Curtis was selected to lead the district last spring, and winnowed the field to two finalists: Marisa Mendonsa, the principal at Mohawk Trail Regional High School in Shelburne Falls who was also a finalist candidate for the Pittsfield superintendent position earlier this year; and Beth Gannon, the principal at Margaret L. Donovan Elementary School in Randolph and former principal of St. Mark Middle School in Pittsfield.
With less than a month before school begins and with renewed COVID-19 concerns spurred by the delta variant, the committee will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Mercer Administration Building on First Street, where they’re scheduled to vote to make their pick for the high-ranking administrative position.
On Tuesday, the City Council will take up an order from Mayor Linda Tyer requesting authorization to give $100,000 from the city’s share of Community Preservation Act funding to CT Management Group to support its proposed redevelopment of the former Morningside Firehouse into four market-rate apartments. The proposal has already received the backing of the Community Preservation Committee. Tyer has submitted a second order proposing a 10-year tax exemption for the project led by CT Management Group, which pegs the cost of redevelopment at around $1,250,000.
The council will also accept a $133,600 grant from the MassTrails Grant Program, which will be used toward design and permitting costs associated with the extension of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail from the area of Crane Avenue to Merrill Road. The grant carries a $33,400 local match.
Lee Bank’s proposal for a traffic change on Reed Street to support its proposed mixed-use development at 180 South St. will also land before the council Tuesday. The bank’s current project plan calls for a split commercial and residential space, with the bank owning and operate a bank branch with a drive-thru on the first floor, and leasing out residential units on the second floor.
Heads-up
This may not technically be happening this week, but it’s important enough that you may want to mark it down on your calendars now. The city will be hosting a series of forums to hear from residents about how they’d like to see the city’s $32.4 million share of American Rescue Plan Act funding spent over the next two years. The forums are focused around four potential spending categories and will be held at the following times and dates:
— Public Health and Human Services, 6 p.m. August 16, cafeteria of Conte Community School, 200 West Union St.
— Economic Recovery, 1 p.m. August 18, Berkshire Innovation Center, 45 Woodlawn Ave.
— Housing and Neighborhoods, 6 p.m. August 23, cafeteria of Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.
— Cultural Organizations, 11 a.m. August 25, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renee Ave.
Tyer’s office is also gathering input through surveys that are available in both English and Spanish.