PITTSFIELD — The finalists for one of the top jobs in the Pittsfield Public Schools will be identified this week.

The job of deputy superintendent has been held by Interim Deputy Henry Duval since the former deputy, Superintendent Joseph Curtis, was appointed to lead the district. Curtis told the School Committee last week that 11 educators applied for his former post, and the candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and Thursday by a 14-member search committee comprised of educators, administrators and parents.

The committee is expected to forward two to four of its top candidates on to the School Committee, who will interview the finalists at an upcoming meeting. Duval is the set to return to the post of principal of Pittsfield High School.

The city has completed work on a master plan for developing bicycle infrastructure throughout the city, and is giving a presentation about the plan to the public on Monday evening. City Planner Cornelius Hoss said the plan identifies short- and long-term bicycle infrastructure projects that would “link the city’s neighborhoods and downtown.” City officials will present the Bicycle Facilities Master Plan on a Zoom public meeting at 6 p.m.

Residents can watch the presentation using the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83323710276. The presentation, which will also air on PCTV, represents the last in a series of public outreach meetings about the plan, Hoss said.

“While the project included two formal public meetings, the development of this master plan also included stakeholder meetings, input from a community survey this past spring, as well as updates through an interactive mapping tool on the project website,” he said.

A proposal that would change the way abutters receive notification about development in their area will receive a public hearing before the Community Development Board at the body’s 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday. Spurred by the controversial South Street cell tower, the proposal would require all residents within 500 feet receive a notification via Certified Mail for all special permit projects, except those involving one, two or three-family residences. The {span}public hearing will take place at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North St.

The Police Advisory Review Board will meet remotely 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and is set to engage in a discussion with Sgt. Matthew Hill, president of the Pittsfield Police Superior Officers Union, and Andrew Couture, president of the Pittsfield Police Patrolmen Union.

Then at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Parks Commission will meet on the second floor of the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, and plans to revisit the proposal for a mountain bike skills course in Springside Park. The Pittsfield Housing Authority, meanwhile, will select its chairman, vice-chairman and treasurer during a noon meeting Thursday at Columbia Arms.

Heads-up

Indivisible Pittsfield is hosting a rally at 1 p.m. Saturday at Park Square in support of the For The People Act, a federal bill that aims to expand voting rights and reform campaign finance laws.