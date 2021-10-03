PITTSFIELD — Mill Town Capital’s plans for the former Lakeside Christian Camp and former Berkshire West Athletic Club would serve up a variety of sports options and make Bousquet Mountain a destination for more than skiing.
In plans submitted ahead of Thursday’s Conservation Commission meeting, the private investment group describes the addition of basketball courts, tennis courts, a baseball field, a softball field and a “multi-sport athletic field” with all the trappings for soccer, field hockey and lacrosse.
Mill Town purchased the camp and athletic club in December, for $2.08 million and $1.85 million, respectively, according to Pittsfield property records. The group purchased the neighboring Bousquet Ski Area in May 2020, for $1.07 million.
To make changes to the camp possible, Mill Town plans to remove an existing basketball court, whiffle ball field, auxiliary field and soccer field on the property.
The group also plans to perform “beach nourishment” — that is, expanding beach space by adding more sand — at the area near the camp cabins on Richmond Pond and another area along Lakeside Drive as it runs up against the pond.
Mill Town will round out its time in front of the commission with a request for a determination of applicability of the Wetlands Protection Act for planned renovations of the existing tennis courts at Bousquet Sport, formerly known as the Berkshire West Athletic Club.
The Homelessness Advisory Committee will hold it first meeting Wednesday morning, after one member asked that the group be disbanded for lack of purpose and another questioned the support of the group from the administration of Mayor Linda Tyer.
Committee member and Ward 6 City Council candidate Ed Carmel submitted a petition to the City Council on Sept. 14, asking the council to rescind the advisory committee. Carmel and other members have voiced frustration with Tyer’s administration for what some members see as a lack of communication with the group or appreciation of its purpose.
“We have a committee that does absolutely nothing for the homeless,” Carmel said to the City Council at the meeting. “We can’t bring you anything if we don’t get anything.”
The petition was referred to the mayor’s office for consideration by the City Council. To date, there has been no public response to the request. On Wednesday’s meeting agenda, the advisory committee is being asked to provide a recommendation to the mayor on gaps and deficits in the city’s response to homelessness.
Monday is the deadline for Pittsfield Public Schools officials to submit their requests for a third round of federal coronavirus aid. Pittsfield Public Schools qualified for about $13.1 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
From the first two rounds of relief fund distribution, Pittsfield Public Schools has claimed about $1.1 million out of a possible $7.4 million in federal money, according to state data on educational COVID aid.
The latest and largest batch of money comes with the requirement that districts spend 20 percent of what they receive on responding to learning loss from the pandemic. Districts have 30 days from the time they receive the money from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to post a plan on their websites for how they will use the money.
PPS district officials said they are hoping for a green light from the department a few weeks after submitting their application for the money.
Heads-up
Leslie Odom Jr., of Broadway’s “Hamilton” fame, will take the stage at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington for a night of live music, as part of the center’s 2021 Gala on Sunday. The gala at the historic theater serves as an annual fundraiser for the theater.
Tickets for the gala show, which starts at 8 p.m., range from $100 to $150 and can be purchased at the venue’s website, mahaiwe.org.