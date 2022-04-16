Pittsfield's citizen police advisory body will discuss the killing of Miguel Estrella during pivotal moment for the board and city

PITTSFIELD — The citizen advisory group that serves as the liaison between residents and the Pittsfield Police Department will gather virtually Tuesday morning in the first meeting since the killing of Miguel Estrella.

The Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board has set aside a portion of its 5 p.m. meeting to discuss the night of March 25, when city police officers Tased and then shot and killed 22-year-old Estrella after officers say he “advanced” towards them with a knife.

The agenda item includes the note: public input welcome.

It’s a pivotal moment in the board’s history as Estrella’s death is the first killing by police since the the board was formed in 2019.

The meeting could stand as a test to whether the board is meeting what it and the police department defines as the body’s goal: to allow “citizens and the police to directly learn from each other in order to create a more stable relationship.”

The product of a multiyear push by residents and city leaders to give citizens a voice in city policing, the board was proposed in the wake of the last police shooting.

Daniel Gillis, then 36, was shot and killed by a Pittsfield Police officer in September 2017 after officers responded to reports that Gillis was threatening to harm himself. Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless cleared the officer who shot Gillis of any criminal behavior the following January after an investigation into the case.

In July 2018, Gillis’ girlfriend Jacquelyn Sykes came before city councilors at the ordinances and rules subcommittee meeting on the creation of the advisory board. Eagle reports from the time note that she told the committee “It’s time to hold the department accountable.”

As city councilors debated the formation of the advisory and review board in late 2018, then City Solicitor Rich Dohoney said the board would usher in “a level of transparency that the city has never seen.”

By the spring of 2019 the board had received City Council approval and Mayor Linda Tyer had filled the board’s 11 seats.

The original members represented members of law enforcement, the Human Rights Commission, the Berkshire chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and local faith communities in keeping with the city’s charter. Members were supposed to serve either two or three year terms.

While early meetings of the members were promising, the board now appears to be on the brink of succumbing to the same fate as Pittsfield’s two prior failed attempts at a police board in the last 15 years.

Membership has dwindled down to three people in the last several months.

Police Advisory and Review Board Chair Ellen Maxon proposed at the board’s meeting in March that board reduce its meetings from once a month to every other month in part because of lack of membership and business to address.

She said the change was based on concerns over whether “we should be meeting when we don’t have a true representation of the community.”

“I have sent emails to mayor’s office many times reminding them that there’s only three of us,” Maxon said. “And I don’t know what more to do.”

Responding to large vacancies on the police advisory and review board and other city bodies, Tyer issued a spate of new board and commission appointments during the City Council meeting last week. Among the appointments approved were three new Police Advisory and Review Board members.

The new members are Lt. Col. Thomas Grady, Dennis Powell and Marie Richardson. Grady is an officer with the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Powell is the president of the Berkshire chapter of the NAACP and Richardson is a retired Pittsfield Public School caseworker.