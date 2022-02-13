Pittsfield city officials are proposing water and sewer bill increases. Can you afford it?

PITTSFIELD — Members of the city’s Finance Committee spend two hours last Thursday trying to find a way around proposed water and sewer increases.

“I don’t want to set any rate increase,” At large city councilor Earl Persip III said. “It’s not why we run for office — to give people bigger bills — we run for office to represent people.”

The problem is this: councilors have heard from their constituents that after a year of feeling the squeeze of inflation, rising property tax bills and healthcare costs there’s little left in residents’ budgets for another rising bill.

At the same time, Commissioner of Public Services and Utilities Ricardo Morales and Finance Director Matt Kerwood told the committee that new proposed water and sewer rates are necessary to cover rising personnel costs, important upgrades to the water system and growing debt for ongoing projects.

Committee members voted 3-2 to recommend that the City Council accepting the increase — but the vote came with a condition. Persip asked that the Tyer administration consider lowering its proposed rate increase to 10 percent for water rates and 12 percent for sewer rates.

Here’s what you should know before the rates pop back up on the City Council agenda on Feb. 22:

How much money are we talking about?

The original proposal from city officials is for a 12 percent increase to water bills and a 15 percent increase to sewer bills each year over the next two years.

With the proposed increase, water bills would bring in about $6 million in revenue this fiscal year and near $6.75 million in the following fiscal year — which starts July 1. Sewer bills would bring in about $9 million this fiscal year and nearly $10 million the following fiscal year.

What’s that look like on a bill?

What that means for residents’ water bills depends largely on whether you have a water meter not. The city has separate rates for water and sewer bills depending on whether a property has a water meter.

For properties with water meters, the city charges per 100 cubic feet of water. If your conversions are a little rusty, 100 cubic feet of water is about 748 gallons of water. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated its most recent survey from 2015 that the average American uses 82 gallons of water a day or about 30,000 gallons a year.

Under the current water and sewer rates, metered water is charged $4.49 per 100 cubic feet of water. The new proposed rate would increase the charge for metered water users to $5.11 per 100 cubic feet of water.

As water and sewer bills rise, more Pittsfield residents turn to water meters PITTSFIELD — Gerry Doyle got a water meter for Christmas.He said his family knew it would be a good gift because, like many Pittsfield residents, he has been concerned about his bill. His mom …

For anyone without a water meter, the city uses a flat rate based on the number of toilets in a property to calculate a water and sewer bill. If you have one toilet in your home, your water and sewer bill currently comes in at $465.80 a year.

Additional toilets cost more. A second toilet will cost you an additional $232.92 a year for a total of about $700.

If the water and sewer rates do increase to the city’s proposed rate: one toilet will cost an extra $63 a year and a second toilet will cost an extra $31 over current costs.

Why are rates going up?

Finance Director Matt Kerwood told the Finance Committee last week that there’s really no running for water costs. The city has to provide the vital utility which means it has to cover water costs.

This year, rates are being driven upwards primarily by personnel costs to keep the city’s water treatment facilities running.

Pittsfield requests half-year extension for wastewater treatment plant project PITTSFIELD — The multi-million dollar overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment plant to bring the system into environmental compliance will…

Morales said that over the next six months, two of the city’s six treatment plant operators are retiring. Hiring and training treatment plant staff at the levels required by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is pulling personnel costs above $1 million this fiscal year.

On the sewer side of things, the city will start using a newly constructed tertiary treatment facility this year which has increased sewer expenses 36 percent.

Could rates stay the same?

Morales and Kerwood say no.

Water and sewer fees are used to pay for improvements to the city’s water system. Morales said that if fees stayed the same over the next four years, spending for the system would outpace the money raised and the whole thing would become a money sink for the city.

Things are much worse for sewer costs. If rates stayed the same, sewer costs would outpace the revenue from city sewer bills by fiscal year 2023. By fiscal year 2025, the city would have eaten through all of the retained revenue from the sewer bills and have to find other funding options.

“By law enterprise funds have to generate the revenue to meet the expenses,” Kerwood said. “The sources are either again, retained earnings, transfer — which would need to be approved by the City Council — or general fund subsidy.”

A general fund subsidy would come back to residents in the form of a property tax rate increase.

Is there a way around this?Members of the Finance Committee hope so. Persip’s compromise of a 10 percent increase for water rates and a 12 percent increase for sewer rates would soften —slightly — the costs to residents for at least the next two years.

Another option put forth by councilors: use some of the city’s $40.6 million in American Rescue Plan money to start a water meter program to get meters to the city’s elderly and financially strapped.

Those options might help with the immediacy of these rates but in the longterm, Kerwood said there’s no running from these costs.

“An action today will have a reaction three years from now as it relates to the rate discussion,” Kerwood said.