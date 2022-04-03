Pittsfield Conservation Commission tells Rusty Anchor to keep its docks in a row until new arrangement can be worked out

PITTSFIELD — Requests by the owners of the Rusty Anchor Marina & Pub to reconfigure the boating club's docks on Pontoosuc Lake ran aground on Thursday when the proposal came before the Conservation Commission.
The commission held off approving any changes to the marina's docks over concerns with the number of boats that could be allowed at the club and the club's ability to ensure that boaters would share the waters with swimmers using the lake's public beaches.
The commission voted unanimously to continue a hearing on the plans for a new dock setup at the body's next meeting on April 28.
"I need to sit down with the applicant and the applicant's representative along with Rob [Van Der Kar, the Pittsfield Conservation Agent] and try to get a better understanding of the issues that we have, the issue they have, and discuss it — which this forum does not allow," Conservation Commission Chair James Conant said before calling a vote to continue the hearing.
Rusty Anchor owner Scott Graves had planned to rearrange his dock layout this year in favor of something a little easier to manage at the start and end of each boating season.
"Because of my age and it's me putting in the docks — it's very difficult, very stressful, very hard on my back," Graves said. "I was trying to find the best configuration that's easiest on me installing and removing the docks."
He said when he started working with SK Design Group on a configuration that would be easier for him to manage, he asked if "there was anything I had to worry about."
Graves said the design team said "no" as long as the dock stayed below its current 905 linear feet of dock space. The new layout would maintain the existing 40 boat slips, space for the Williams College sailing team and 25 boat moorings.
Graves believed that the changes were covered under Chapter 91 — the Massachusetts act that governs the state's waterfronts.
A primer on the law says that reconfiguring of a licensed dock doesn't require additional licensing "provided the option for reconfiguration is included in the license."
Van Der Kar told the commission that the permission — to rearrange the dock layout at the marina — wasn't included in the original list of conditions approved by prior commissioners back when the marina opened in 2012.
"So really, Mr. Graves and the Rusty Anchor, they were reconfiguring their docks, on the notion that they could be based off this reconfiguration zone," Van Der Kar said. "So to reconcile the discrepancies with how they want it configured, they have to come back to us for this from an application."
Coming back before the commission has allowed longstanding issues with how the marina is run to be dredged up by neighbors and commissioners.
Dr. Michele Rivers Murphy said that there are already "too many marinas" on Pontoosuc Lake. On top of the existing congestion, Rivers Murphy said she and other residents from around the lake have submitted complaints with the city alleging that boaters from the Rusty Anchor "move in and out of dock slips in a dangerous [way] in close proximity to swimmers at the northern corner of the blue anchor swimming area."
Rivers Murphy said that while she recognized that the new layout being proposed by the Rusty Anchor would move the dock system further away from the swimming area, she still felt that "this really compromises — this configuration by Rusty Anchor — the public safety in the public swimming area, and with that an accident is eventually inevitable."
Commissioner Jonathan Lothrop also raised concerns about how the new configuration, which opens to the south of the lake, might actually create more boating traffic near swimmers, not less.
Commissioners appeared on the verge of requiring the marina to reduce the number of moorings and inverting its dock configuration before the hearing was paused. The conversation around the property will resume via Zoom at the next commission meeting.