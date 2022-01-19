WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to pursue a scaled-back version of his marquee domestic policy plan as he mounted a defense of his first-year accomplishments and repeatedly blamed Republicans for abandoning any serious attempt to govern the country.
In a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Biden refused to accept criticism of how his administration has handled the coronavirus pandemic, saying that “we’ve done remarkably well.”
Acknowledging that his $2.2 trillion social spending legislation will not pass the Senate in one piece, Biden said he would try to pass individual parts of the bigger bill in the Senate, where they might get more bipartisan support. He said he was confident that provisions on energy and the environment would get enough support to pass.
He specifically noted that there was too much opposition among Democrats and Republicans to two of his key agenda items, which were central to the pledges he made on the campaign trail in 2020: an extension of the child tax credit and free community college for all Americans.
He was pessimistic about voting rights, acknowledging the likely failure of legislation in the Senate. “It’s going to be difficult. I make no bones about that,” he said, but added, “We’ve not run out of options yet.”
He repeatedly laced into congressional Republicans, whom he accused of having no positive agenda and of conspiring to block everything that Biden has tried to do.
“What are Republicans for?” he asked in response to a question about his stalled agenda. “What are they for? Name me one thing that they are for.”
For most of the two hours, the president defended his record, noting record low unemployment, passage of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, getting millions of Americans vaccinated and negotiating a bipartisan bill to invest $1 trillion in the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes and broadband.
The president has had a series of challenges since the summer, including a monthslong battle over his far-reaching social spending legislation and the inability to pass voting rights protections.
And on the central promise he made during the 2020 campaign — to “shut down” the pandemic — Biden has struggled to respond to the coronavirus variants that have killed more than 250,000 Americans since the summer.
The president defended his response to the pandemic, saying that his administration had succeeded in vaccinating nearly 75% of all adults.