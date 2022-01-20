President Joe Biden on Thursday strengthened his warning to Russia about a potential attack on Ukraine, saying that any movement of Russian units across the Ukrainian border would be taken as an invasion, a day after the president triggered alarm in European capitals with his suggestion of divisions among allies.
Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House after hours of efforts by his administration to walk back his comments in a news conference Wednesday, insisted that he had been “absolutely clear” with President Vladimir Putin of Russia that a new incursion in Ukraine would be met by a “severe and coordinated economic response.”
Biden retraced his rhetorical steps as Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with U.S. allies in Germany before a critical Friday sit-down in Geneva with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia, after several rounds of inconclusive discussions over the huge buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine’s eastern border. In his news conference on Wednesday, Biden said that a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine could mean “we end up having a fight” with European allies about the appropriate response.
It has raised concerns that public signs of division between the United States and Europe — a goal in itself of Putin, analysts say — could embolden the Russian leader to mount a limited but still highly damaging attack on Ukraine.
In public, top European and NATO officials were quick to play down questions of division. Speaking on CNN, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg rejected the idea that Biden had given Putin a green light to invade Ukraine with less than his full assembled force.
“Not at all, because the United States has been very clear over a long period of time,” Stoltenberg said. Appearing alongside Blinken in Berlin, Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said that Europe had an “unequivocal unanimous commitment” to punishing Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials, among others, expressed dismay after Biden’s comments on Wednesday. “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions,” the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
The Biden administration also announced Thursday that it would impose sanctions on four people it accuses of engaging in “influence activities” on behalf of Russia to destabilize Ukraine in advance of a potential invasion.