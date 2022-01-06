WASHINGTON — At its annual summit on the state of American business last January, officials from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce expressed disgust at the siege of the Capitol that had unfolded days earlier, and declared that lawmakers who discredited the 2020 election would no longer receive the organization’s financial backing.
“There are some members who, by their actions, will have forfeited the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Period. Full stop,” Neil Bradley, the executive vice president and chief policy officer for the chamber, said at the time.
Less than two months later, the nation’s biggest lobbying group reversed course. “We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification,” Ashlee Rich Stephenson, the chamber’s senior political strategist, wrote in a memo.
In the year since the riot at the Capitol, many corporate giants and trade groups have moved from making stern statements about the sanctity of democracy to reopening the financial spigot for lawmakers who undermined the election. Millions of dollars in donations continue to flow to what watchdog groups deride as the “Sedition Caucus,” highlighting how quickly political realities shift in Washington.
A report published this week by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit watchdog group, showed how corporate money continued to support most of the 147 lawmakers who voted to overturn the election results.
In the past year, 717 companies and industry groups gave more than $18 million to 143 of those lawmakers. Businesses that pledged to stop or pause their donations to those lawmakers have since given nearly $2.4 million directly to their campaigns or leadership political action committees, according to CREW.
Many of the corporations that have donated are household names, including Boeing, Pfizer, General Motors, Ford Motor, AT&T and UPS. Trade groups such as the Chamber of Commerce have also continued to be big donors, with such associations, or their political actions committees, giving $7.67 million to political groups associated with lawmakers who voted to overturn the election or to PACs that support them.
To be sure, many companies have kept their word and maintained their pause on donations. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor of leadership at the Yale School of Management, said his own research showed that a majority of corporations that pledged to slow or cease their PAC donations to election certification objectors had followed through with those promises.
According to the CREW report, more than half of the nearly 250 companies that said they would evaluate their political giving after the attack have not made a donation to the lawmakers who tried to stop the certification of the election. Microsoft has held firm on its pledge to cease donations to those lawmakers, and Hewlett-Packard decided to shut down its PAC entirely after Jan. 6.
But many companies have restarted campaign donations, with some saying they are doing so in the spirit of nonpartisanship.
“Our employee PAC program continues to observe long-standing principles of nonpartisan political engagement in support of our business interests,” said Trent Perrotto, a spokesperson for defense contractor Lockheed Martin, which contributed $145,000 to 72 lawmakers who voted against certifying the election.
In the immediate aftermath of the riot, associating with lawmakers who appeared to abet it was viewed by many companies as a political liability. But in many cases, those concerns did not last.
Charles Spies, a Republican campaign finance lawyer who helped run Mitt Romney’s presidential super PAC, said that while the initial shock of the attack made corporate donors risk-averse, their thinking shifted with the politicization of the Jan. 6 congressional inquiry. Republicans have sought to downplay the attack and have accused Democrats of using the investigation to hurt the GOP’s image.
“It’s now a bit more politicized, which makes it harder for companies to just pick one side,” Spies said.
Melissa Miller, a Ford spokesperson, justified the carmaker’s donations by explaining that they were not driven by a single issue.
“Our employee PAC makes bipartisan contributions based on a variety of considerations important to customers, our team and our company. They span things like manufacturing, mobility, innovation and trade,” Miller said. “We resumed contributions in April after refining our process based on input from PAC members.”
Crisis communications experts said the resumption of donations was not surprising, particularly given President Joe Biden’s weak poll numbers and the prospect that Republicans might retake control of Congress in 2022.
“Companies will need to do business with Republicans, period, so they’ll give them money,” said Eric Dezenhall, a Washington expert in corporate damage control. “Heavily regulated companies need to defend themselves from multiple threats — hostile legislation, boycotts, shareholder actions.”
The donations also reflect the fact that, over time, lawmakers are a more influential constituency for companies than consumers.
“Consumers have short memories, but lawmakers have long memories,” said Gene Grabowski, who specializes in crisis communications for the public relations firm Kglobal. “Doing business with the ‘Sedition Caucus,’ as distasteful as it might be, is a political reality for many companies.”