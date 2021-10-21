WASHINGTON — The House voted Thursday to find Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for stonewalling the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, taking action against a close ally of former President Donald Trump as he and Republicans veered deeper into their efforts to justify the violence with false claims of a stolen election.
The vote of 229-202, mostly along party lines, came after Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riot, declining to provide the panel with documents and testimony. The action sent the matter to the Justice Department, which now must decide whether to prosecute Bannon, which could set off a prolonged legal fight.
But what was clear Thursday in the debate that preceded the vote was that, nine months after the deadliest attack on the Capitol in two centuries, most Republicans remain bent on whitewashing, ignoring or even validating the mob violence that took place Jan. 6 in Trump’s name, based on his lie of election fraud.
They did so seemingly at the direction of Trump himself, who in a statement hours before the vote, derided the election he lost as a crime and praised the violent mob attack on Jan. 6 — which left 140 police officers injured and claimed several lives — as a legitimate response.
“The insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day,” Trump wrote. “Jan. 6 was the protest!”
On the floor of the House, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., condemned the former president’s comments.
“We live in an age where apparently some put fidelity to Donald Trump over fidelity to the constitution. I find that disgusting,” McGovern said.
The question of what will happen to Bannon will now go to the Justice Department, where Attorney General Merrick Garland has declined to say whether he will move forward with charges.
Under federal law, any person summoned as a congressional witness who refuses to comply can face a fine of $100 to $100,000 and a jail sentence of one month to one year.
Nine Republicans joined House Democrats in voting to find Bannon in criminal contempt.
Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; John Katko of New York; Nancy Mace of South Carolina; Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; and Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, both of Michigan.