WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused a request from former President Donald Trump to block release of White House records concerning the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Only Justice Clarence Thomas noted a dissent.
A special House committee investigating the attack sought the records from the National Archives, which gave both President Joe Biden and Trump the opportunity to object.
Trump invoked executive privilege, a doctrine meant to protect the confidentiality of presidential communications, over some of the documents.
“Congress may not rifle through the confidential, presidential papers of a former president to meet political objectives or advance a case study,” his lawyers told the justices in an emergency application.
Biden took a different view in October in declining to assert executive privilege over some of the materials.
“Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the president’s constitutional responsibilities,” wrote White House counsel Dana Remus., adding that executive privilege should not be employed to protect “information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”
Trump had sued to block release of the documents, saying that the committee was investigating possible criminal conduct, a line of inquiry that he said was improper, and that the panel had no valid legislative reason to seek the requested information.
Lawyers for the committee responded that the tasks were often intertwined. “Congress often legislates by probing past illegality to determine why it occurred, how it could be prevented, whether more resources should be allocated to prevention and whether and how existing laws should be changed,” they wrote, noting that Congress had enacted major legislation after the Watergate and Teapot Dome scandals.
Judge Tanya Chutkan of the U.S. District Court in Washington ruled against Trump in November. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed that ruling in December.
Judge Patricia Millett, writing for the panel, acknowledged that former presidents have the right to invoke executive privilege. But she said the privilege is not absolute even when asserted by a sitting president.