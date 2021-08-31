Søren Simonsen poses for a photograph Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church leaders recently issued their strongest statement yet urging people to "limit the spread" by getting COVID-19 vaccines and wearing masks. "Our faith leaders have been so consistent from the very beginning," said Simonsen, of Salt Lake City. "And to hear people say, 'This is a hoax, it doesn't matter, it's not affecting us,' when millions of people have died, it's heartbreaking."