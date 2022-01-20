WASHINGTON — A growing number of Democrats in Congress want to move ahead with the climate portion of President Joe Biden’s stalled spending bill, saying the urgency of a warming planet demands action and they believe they can muster enough votes to muscle it past Republican opposition.
Faced with the possibility that Democrats could lose control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, the party is now looking to salvage what it can from the $2.2 trillion Build Back Better Act. The sweeping climate-change and social-policy bill passed the House but came to a halt last month when Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and swing vote in the Senate, said he opposed it.
But Manchin has suggested that he might back various climate provisions in the legislation, leading some Democrats to say the party should regroup around a climate bill.
“The bottom line is that we are running out of time and the only thing that can pass is a package that has the votes,” said Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., a leading proponent of climate action in Congress.
Biden endorsed the strategy during a news conference Wednesday, saying that he was “confident we can get pieces, big chunks” of the bill passed.
“I’ve been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill,” Biden told reporters. “I think it’s clear that we would be able to get support for the $500 billion plus for energy and the environment.”
That could mean jettisoning many of the child-care, health-care and tax-overhaul provisions that are priorities for different segments of the Democratic coalition.
But as nearly every part of the United States has recently experienced deadly storms, heat waves, drought and wildfires made worse by climate change, environmentalists say the window is closing for action to curb the pollution that is dangerously heating the planet.
“We don’t have another 10 years to wait,” Markey said. “We should take what Joe Manchin said, take the climate and clean-energy provisions in the package that have been largely worked through and financed, and take any other provisions in any other part of Build Back Better that have the votes, and put them together as a package.”
Of the social programs that would not make the cut, Markey said, “that becomes the agenda that we run on in 2022 and 2024.”