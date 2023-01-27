Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stands up to be recognized before President Joe Biden welcomes the 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, to the East Room of the White House in Washington, on Jan 17. Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has been released. A California judge ruled on Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret despite prosecutors' objections.