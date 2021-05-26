NORTH ADAMS — Firefighters are working to control hot spots at a junkyard near downtown where a fire on Tuesday sent black smoke billowing over the city and forced residents to shelter inside their homes because of air quality concerns.
The fire burned a pile of scrapped cars that sat about two stories high at George Apkin & Sons on State Street.
"The response to the scrapyard fire is ongoing with fire operations focused on pinpointing and containing hot spots to extinguish the fire," the city stated in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. "Overnight air quality monitoring continues to indicate no air quality concerns from the fire."
North Adams Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre said late Tuesday that the blaze was ignited by a gas tank that caught fire.
“They found a gas tank and a spark from the unit that was dismantling the car ignited the gas tank, causing the fire to spread," he said.
