NORTH ADAMS — North Adams Public Schools have now opened prekindergarten applications and kindergarten registration for the 2021 school year.
Kids who are ages 3 and 4 by Aug. 31 are eligible to apply for prekindergarten. Children must be 5 by that date to register for kindergarten.
Families must provide a birth certificate, current physical exam and immunization records, and proof of residency, with a valid photo ID, copy of a utility bill and proof of owning or renting a property.
Current North Adams pre-K students do not need to register for their second year in the fall.
Apply online at napsk12.org/PreKApplication and napsk12.org/KindergartenRegistration.
Contact Bobbi Tassone at the district's office with questions at 413-776-1666 or btassone@napsk.12org.