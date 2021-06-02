McCann Technical High School

District: Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District

Graduation location: School soccer field, North Adams

Valedictorian: Stephen M. Perreault

Quote: “Take a step back, think about what you want to do, and channel all your motivation into that. You’ve got your whole life ahead of you — you don’t have to have your life goals set in stone.”

Salutatorian: Ciarra J. Kruzel

Quote: “I’m sure a lot of our teachers wanted to kill us at one time or another, but their better selves prevailed.”

Memorable moments: As Principal Justin R. Kratz was about to make his remarks to conclude the ceremony, the graduates started setting off poppers, sending clouds of gold glitter into the air prematurely. “You were supposed to wait till the end,” Kratz said, laughing. “Now, what do we do when I’m finished?”

Scott Stafford can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com or at 413-629-4517.

Tags

Scott Stafford has been a reporter, photographer, and editor at a variety of publications, including the Dallas Morning News and The Berkshire Eagle. Scott can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com, or at 413-496-6301 and on Twitter at @BE_SStafford.