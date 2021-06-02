McCann Technical High School
District: Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District
Graduation location: School soccer field, North Adams
Valedictorian: Stephen M. Perreault
Quote: “Take a step back, think about what you want to do, and channel all your motivation into that. You’ve got your whole life ahead of you — you don’t have to have your life goals set in stone.”
Salutatorian: Ciarra J. Kruzel
Quote: “I’m sure a lot of our teachers wanted to kill us at one time or another, but their better selves prevailed.”
Memorable moments: As Principal Justin R. Kratz was about to make his remarks to conclude the ceremony, the graduates started setting off poppers, sending clouds of gold glitter into the air prematurely. “You were supposed to wait till the end,” Kratz said, laughing. “Now, what do we do when I’m finished?”