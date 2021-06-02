NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Church Street Center on June 8.
The clinic, 375 Church St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release from the college. The site will offer a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use in those ages 12 and older.
For minors, a guardian must either be present at the clinic or complete an electronic consent form. The clinic is free of charge and open to the public. To make a reservation, visit cur.tv/mcla or call 888-702-9042.
Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the June 8 clinic.
“I’m so pleased we are to be able to collaborate with Curative to offer this opportunity to our campus community as well as our local community,” Gina Puc, MCLA’s vice president of strategic initiatives, said in the release.