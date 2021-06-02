NORTH ADAMS — The city's farmers market is reopening Saturday.
Live music, produce and other products, like maple syrup, will be for sale at the St. Anthony’s municipal parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., said Suzy Helme, city director of tourism and community events and interim market manager. Vendors include Red Shirt Farm and Full Well Farm, she said.
The market doubles Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits up to $30 through its Market Match program — an initiative that has increased over the past year, Helme said.
"In a normal year, we usually raise [$9,000] or $10,000 in matching funds," she said. "Last year, we were able to get $26,000 in matching funds and we spent it all. It was a pretty significant increase from the previous year."
The market will run on Saturdays through Oct. 16.