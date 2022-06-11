<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

75 Mount Greylock Regional School graduates receive diplomas

District: Mount Greylock Regional School District

Graduation Location: Mount Greylock Regional School Gymnasium

Graduating Seniors: 75

Photos: 2022 Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony

The Mount Greylock Regional School graduation ceremony was held at the school in Williamstown on Saturday.

To purchase these photos, click here.

1 of 59