75 Mount Greylock Regional School graduates receive diplomas

District: Mount Greylock Regional School District
Graduation Location: Mount Greylock Regional School Gymnasium
Graduating Seniors: 75
Close
Eleanor McPartland celebrates as she receives her diploma during the 2022 Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Class President Henry Art speaks to the audience and his fellow graduates at the Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Superintendent Jason McCandless speaks at the 2022 Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Student-selected class speaker Alayna Schwarzer delivers her address during the 2022 Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Faculty-selected class speaker Anthony Welch delivers his address during the 2022 Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Mount Greylock Regional High School Principal Jacob Schutz speaks at the 2022 graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Student-selected Teacher of the Year, English teacher Rebecca Tucker-Smith, thanks the class of 2022 for what they’ve given to her over the years during the Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Eleanor McPartland celebrates as she receives her diploma during the 2022 Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Class President Henry Art speaks to the audience and his fellow graduates at the Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Superintendent Jason McCandless speaks at the 2022 Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Student-selected class speaker Alayna Schwarzer delivers her address during the 2022 Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Faculty-selected class speaker Anthony Welch delivers his address during the 2022 Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Mount Greylock Regional High School Principal Jacob Schutz speaks at the 2022 graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Student-selected Teacher of the Year, English teacher Rebecca Tucker-Smith, thanks the class of 2022 for what they’ve given to her over the years during the Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Mount Greylock Regional High School graduation ceremony is held at the school in Williamstown. Saturday, June 11, 2022.