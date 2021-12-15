A missing safe was at the heart of a North Adams kidnapping, police say

NORTH ADAMS — Three people are facing kidnapping charges in a dispute over a missing safe, according to court documents.
Heather Boucher, 31, and Walter O'Brien, 35, both of North Adams, and Jeremiah Ahearn, 26, of West Springfield, were arrested after North Adams Police found a woman who claimed that she had been kidnapped.
According to a police report, a woman told police that she received a text from her mother Nov. 26, saying she had been kidnapped and was being held in a car. Police found the woman's mother with Boucher behind Ernie's Auto Sales on Curran Highway.
The woman told police that she had been taken to O'Brien's house in North Adams, and that O'Brien and Ahearn tied her to a chair. Ahearn put duct tape on her mouth, she claimed, and the group turned on loud music so she could not be heard.
The woman said the group accused her of stealing, and Ahearn told her "she was going to lose a finger for theft," according to the police report. The incident was over a missing safe that contained jewelry, money and heroin, Boucher told police.
Boucher told police she initially was scared to tell Ahearn about the missing safe because he had been violent with her in the past. Boucher told authorities she didn't want to tell the woman to get into their car when they first picked her up, "but she also did not want to get hurt by Ahearn," according to the police report.
The victim later was cut free and given her cellphone, and was forced to help them find the safe, she told police. Officers spotted a "very large safe" at the location where the victim was found behind Ernie's Auto Sales. Boucher told police it was Ahearn's safe, but that she had some items in it.
After police found the woman Nov. 26, they obtained a search warrant for O'Brien's house and reported discovering a sock with duct tape, wire cutters, and rope connected with a carabiner and hooks.
Boucher faces a conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge in Northern Berkshire District Court, while O'Brien and Ahearn are facing kidnapping for extortion charges.
Boucher, Ahearn and O'Brien have not entered pleas in court. O'Brien is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Jan. 3, Boucher is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Dec. 17, and Ahearn has a detention hearing Jan. 7.
Attorneys for Boucher and Ahearn declined to comment on their cases, and O'Brien's lawyer could not be reached immediately.
Another man was arrested this month on drug and firearms charges, and police suspect that he is connected to the alleged kidnapping but are waiting for test results of evidence, according to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood.