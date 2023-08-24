This mom is hiking the Appalachian Trail with her 15 kids. We caught up with them to find out why

ADAMS — In a feat of athleticism and family, Nikki Bettis and her 15 children have hiked much of the Appalachian Trail.

Nikki and 13 of her kids (some of the older ones join for day hikes on and off) have been working their way through the Berkshires during the past several days, as part of their journey — now fives months in — on an "untraditional flip" hike of the trail as a family.

The family, originally from Virginia, has a sizable social media following on Facebook and has been documenting their trip online. Nikki said they planned the trip for 10 months before their March start date, and that they’ve been coordinating with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy on logistics.

But what makes a 46-year-old single mom trek 2,200 miles with this many kids in tow? The Eagle met the team at the summit of Mount Greylock on Wednesday morning to find out shortly before the family set out.

Path to the Berkshires

On Wednesday, the kids threw a football around, ate hot dogs, or watched videos on a phone before taking in the view from the top of the Veterans War Memorial Tower. They were in good spirits, with no evidence of the initial difficulty and "huffing and puffing" they described at the start of their sojourn.

Nikki and her children say the experience has changed them for the better physically, but also in terms of their relationships with each other.

Nikki grew up in Texas, and hoped to hike the AT since she read a magazine article about it when she was 12. She’s long wanted to do the trip with her kids, but had to wait until they were all old enough.

The ages of the kids on the trip ranges from 4 to 22.

“She does it all,” Nikki said of her 4-year-old, Opye Bettis. “People do not believe that she walks the whole thing, but we all have packs, there’s no way we could carry her. Her biggest day has been 24 miles.”

Nikki and the family were doing 20 miles a day in Pennsylvania when the terrain was flatter. At the moment, they’re at about 17 to 18 miles a day.

“One day she reached 15, and she was done. So we just stopped,” Nikki said. "When you're done, you're done."

Garrison Bettis, Nikki’s 18-year-old son, who has been managing daily operations including navigation and resupply, said that he has regained a closeness with his siblings since their trip began March 8.

The hikers Nikki Bettis, 46, Trail name: "Hot Shower" Evye, 22, Trail name: "Canary Yellow" Aubrye, 20, Trail name: “Irtho" Garrison, 18, Trail name: “Scout" Garrett, 17, Trail name: “Shortz" Gavin, 16, Trail name: "Tipover" Ivye, 14, Trail name: “Fruity Drink" Graham, 12, Trail name: “Hair Scramble" Gatlin, 12, Trail name: "Batman on the Way" Gates, 11, Trail name: “Not Straight" Lilye, 10, Trail name: "Debbie Gallagher" Grisham, 8, Trail name: "Eddie" Galax, 6, Trail name: "Crash" Opye, 4, Trail name: "Not Oatmeal" Ron Kottwitz, a trail angel known as “Smokey Bear” met the family at mile 50 in March and has been driving their support vehicle since. The family also picked up Isaac Cline, or “Hiking Ike,” about 350 miles ago. Nikki's 25-year-old son Grayson has been handling matters at home and meeting up with the family regularly to section hike. And Grant, 18, began the trip with the family but left to pursue a job opportunity. He still joins them for day and section hikes as his job allows. Finally, the family has a German shepherd support dog, trail name "Circles," accompanying them on the trip.

“We used to be real close. We used to have a family business, and after that shut down we all went our own ways, found jobs and all that, but back on the trail, we’ve become just as tight as before,” Garrison said.

The family ran a custom furniture design business as well as a coffee shop in the past.

Nikki compared quality time like watching “Rick and Morty” on television to, “out on the trail it’s campfires, so we all sit around and actually engage. That’s the fun part.”

Peaks and valleys

There have been two types of days on the trail for the family: good and bad. Nikki said they’ve been fortunate to have had only two truly bad days.

One of those was their coldest night, on a mountain in Georgia, where the real temperature was 4 degrees, but felt like minus 15. Those who’d been sleeping in hammocks huddled in tents; Nikki said she fit seven people into her three-person tent.

The other bad day was coming down a mountain in Tennessee. “There were tears,” Nikki said. “I asked myself, ‘What did I do?'”

And yet, “There’s so many good days,” she said.

“We laugh the whole way. Last night we pulled a night hike, we did a rock scramble in the dark, we did some absurd stuff, crossing a raging creek we didn’t know we’d have to cross, and we laughed throughout because of the absurdity of it,” she said.

As for their time in the Berkshires, while there have been fewer campsites, more mosquitoes, and more mud, they’ve enjoyed their time in North County, particularly Cheshire.

“They have a great campsite,” Nikki said. “We spent two nights there. We shuttled out yesterday then went back there because we liked it so much.”

The family still plans to hike in New Hampshire, Maine and part of Vermont before jumping back to hike the Smoky Mountains, concluding their trip.

They say they’ve found strength in their numbers — it hasn't been the burden every one thinks it would be to hike with so many kids. If one person is struggling, someone else is pulling them up. They've earned the respect of "AT gods," as Nikki put it. They've reaped the camaraderie of "trail magic." Garrison in particular has had something of a revelation.

“Back at the house, the mentality was to make money. You’re supposed to live your whole life working, and that’s it,” he said. “This has shown me a different life. You can live minimally. You can live with nothing, and still be completely happy with life.

“Out here, you’re carrying your life on your back, and you have no goal but to have fun.”

