ADAMS — Jay Green’s first three years in Adams were no cakewalk, but as the Adams town administrator begins working under his new three-year contract, he sees a bright future.
The Select Board picked Green for the job in 2019. Much of his first three years was spent dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and the retirements of longtime Police Chief Richard Tarsa Jr., Town Accountant Mary Beverly and Community Development Director Donna Cesan also forced Town Hall to adapt.
Yet, Green cites increased business interest in Adams and the advancement of several town projects as signs of an upward trajectory.
“There’s just this renewed interest in doing business in Adams,” Green said, noting the revival of the Adams Theater and a new owner’s reopening of the Miss Adams Diner. “We have a lot of small-business interest, obviously Greylock Glen, and some of these key properties come back on the tax rolls.”
Green, originally from Holyoke, moved to the Berkshires in 2005 to serve as an assistant district attorney in the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. He later served as North Adams’ chief administrative officer, under former Mayors John Barrett III and Richard Alcombright, before taking a managerial position at Amtrak in the Albany, N.Y., area.
Those wide-ranging experiences led Green, 43, to Adams, where his new contract will keep him until at least 2025. Here are some of the top priorities that he will carry into the next three years.
Expanding the tax base
Adams relies significantly on property taxes for its budget, making it difficult for the town to adapt to meet both employment needs and rising fixed costs, Green said.
“At some point, we have to pay people to work, and we have expenses. ... I know some of these departments need not a lot but a few more people in order to achieve more, but we can’t afford it,” he said.
The maximum amount that a town can raise through property taxes increases by 2.5 percent each year, a result of a 1980 ballot initiative known as Proposition 2½.
Green said that the town budgets conservatively, although fixed costs alone — such as employee insurance and retirement allocations, over which the town has little control — often rise by more than 2.5 percent from the previous year.
“So, what do we do?” he said. “We make Adams attractive, we make it a welcoming place for businesses to come, and we invest in the things that make it worthwhile for someone to move here and want to purchase a house here: parks, recreational opportunities, the rail trail, events, public events — some of the things that people like in a quintessential New England community.”
Attracting businesses is a key strategy for Green, and he said he tries to meet with anyone who he learns is interested in starting a business in Adams. A priority is to ensure that zoning does not excessively restrict businesses, and in 2021, for example, the town amended its cannabis bylaw to allow for cannabis-cultivation businesses to operate in the industrial park zone.
“All of that work goes toward expanding the commercial tax base of Adams, which helps alleviate the burden of taxes on our homeowners, which is kind of the overarching goal of my time here,” he said.
Maintaining infrastructure with limited money
Like most Massachusetts communities, especially in Western Massachusetts, Adams does not receive enough state aid to perform sufficient maintenance of roads.
Green sees the Chapter 90 funding formula, which weights road mileage at 58.33 percent, and population and employment each at 20.83 percent, as “archaic” because it disadvantages communities that have lost population and employment.
“When Adams had 10,000, 12,000 people here because we had large employers, that’s one thing, but that doesn’t mean our roads are any less important because our population is at 8,500 now,” Green said.
Adams is receiving $285,586 through Chapter 90 from the state budget. One way to leverage that money has been to invest in engineering, Green said, allowing the town to access additional funding sources. For the Commercial Street rehabilitation project, putting Chapter 90 money into engineering allowed Adams to access over $7 million in state and federal money through the Transportation Improvement Program.
The town now is trying to do the same for Howland Avenue, with some help from money that state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, secured for engineering design. Howland Avenue will be the town’s next major infrastructure project, Green said, as high speeds have made the road increasingly difficult for the 13-member Department of Public Works to maintain.
“We have to go down at least several inches in order to eliminate the bad pavement, or it’s just going to be a recurring problem,” he said.
Seek housing development
The Select Board has discussed the possibility of having a task force or working group explore the town’s housing needs in the next few years.
Green wants Adams to build a “diverse portfolio” of housing. That includes “entry-level units,” mostly one- and two-bedroom apartments, that would accommodate young people who come to work for major employers such as the Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School and General Dynamics, Green said. Another priority is to give elderly residents an option to move out of single-family homes if they choose to do so.
Some projects are seeking to address those goals, and Green points to the work of developer Wayland North at the former Adams Memorial Middle School building, as well as the Jones Block and Armory Block buildings.
Affordable units must make up at least 20 percent of units built under Adams’ smart growth zoning bylaw.
Another project that Green has his eyes on is at the former Waverly Mill on Hoosac Street, where Great Barrington-based developer Jeffrey Cohen is leading a plan to construct about 150 apartments.
“The word ‘transformative project’ is thrown around a little bit,” Green said. “Greylock Glen could certainly be transformative. ... Just having even a couple more restaurants on Park Street could be transformative. But, having that amount of new housing that can attract that workforce, allow people to downsize into brand-new units like that, I think it’s really key for our future.”