A newly renovated North Adams airport building is open and preparing for takeoff

NORTH ADAMS — On a recent Wednesday morning, Katherine Eade, interim Harriman-and-West airport manager, went into her office and found a pilot sleeping in the building.

That was by design: The newly renovated building includes a pilots' lounge. The sleeping pilot flew in to North Adams at 1 a.m. and was resting there, Eade said.

Earlier this year, the building opened to pilots on the airstrip side and Eade's office moved in. Now, officials are hoping the building, officially open and complete with a waiting area and Wi-Fi, will help spur economic development.

The building sits between the tarmac and street. It has multiple fireplaces, large windows with mountain views, a waiting area, the pilots' lounge and office space. With those amenities, the building will be the airport's hub, Mayor Jennifer Macksey said.

Including design and construction, the project cost $4.4 million, roughly 95 percent of which was paid by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, according to Owen Silbaugh, MassDOT director of airport engineering. In the building's previous life, it was a medical office. Berkshire Health Systems donated the building, and it was moved a few hundred yards and renovated.

The work isn't finished. A space with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows with runway views is usable but not complete. Macksey plans to use infrastructure funds to complete the space. The city plans to put out a request for proposals to recruit a restaurant to move there. "The plans for that are evolving," Macksey said.

If not for the pandemic, the 6,000-square-foot airport building would have opened in early spring of 2020, said Peter Enzien of Stantec, the design consultants on the project. In the fall of 2019, The Eagle reported the project was nearing completion. Plans changed with the pandemic. In early 2020, the space became a COVID-19 Operations Center for the northern Berkshires.

After the pandemic operations left the building, the last of the renovation work was completed early this year, Enzien said, standing in the building midway through a tour Wednesday that drew about 50 people, including city and state officials and airport users.

For about a decade, Bruce Goff has been flying in and out of the airport. In his travels, he's seen many small, run-down airports. Here, he said, "there's a lot more potential."

Harriman-and-West is competing against airports in Pittsfield and Bennington, said Dan Caplinger, chair of the North Adams Airport Commission. He hopes the new building will build momentum for the airport.

Exactly how much traffic does the airport get? "It's hard to say, there's not a 24/7 presence here," Caplinger said. On some summer days, there's constant plane and glider traffic, though winter days can be quiet. Traffic increases around college football season and events like Solid Sound and Fresh Grass, he added.